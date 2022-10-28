Former pupils of Henry Tudor School, Pembroke Dock, are being asked to register their interest in supporting young people who are currently still at their school.

The project has been commissioned to be delivered by Careers Wales, as part of the Welsh Government’s Renew and Reform Covid-19 recovery plan.

The scheme aims to inspire young people and raise their awareness of a wide range of career opportunities which are available to them in the local, regional and national job market, as well as the option of self-employment.

Alumni provide added value to career activities, as pupils can engage with former students of their school with whom they may share similar experiences and who may have faced the same barriers.

Here are some examples of how students can support their former schools:

• Deliver a presentation about their career

• Attend a careers day at the school

• Help with mock interview activities

• Offer work experience

• Host a site visit

• Produce a vlog about their career journey

MORE NEWS

Alumni can express their interest and register on Careers Wales’s national employer database, the Education Business Exchange. Alumni details will be made available to the former school and if an appropriate opportunity is presented, the school will be in touch.

“The need to inspire and motivate our young people is more important than ever,” Said Nikki Lawrence, chief executive at Careers Wales.

“We know that young people generate career ideas by whom and what they are exposed to.

“This project will build young people’s social capital by introducing them to role models who can inspire, inform, and motivate them in relation to career possibilities and opportunities.

“Engaging with successful role models who attended the same school, and likely had similar experiences to current students, is an invaluable source of influence.”

Those wishing to support their former school can register their interest by completing the following form: https://forms.office.com/r/YaQiFgb7iV or searching ‘Careers Wales alumni’.