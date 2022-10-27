Signage displaying charges at a car park in Haverfordwest is currently showing the wrong tariffs.
Haverfordwest's Dew Street car park, formally one of the last bastions of free parking in the town, will be a bastion no more as ateb plow on with plans to introduce charges at the site they acquired from Pembrokeshire County Council earlier this year.
Photos show infrastructure is in, including the automatic number plate recognition camera plus new signage, however there is a problem - the sign displaying the prices is displaying the wrong tariffs.
A spokesperson for ateb confirmed the tariffs are incorrect and the company are working with ParkingEye to get the situation remedied asap.
What the sign currently displays:
- 1 hour: £1.00 (Car)
- 2 hour: £1.50 (Car)
- 3 hour: £2.00 (Car)
- 4 hour: £2.50 (Car)
- 5 hour: £3.00 (Car)
- 6 hour: £3.50 (Car)
- 12 hour: £5.00 (Car)
- 24 hour: £2.00 (Car)
- Weekly: £10.00 (Car)
What the tariffs are meant to be:
- 1 hour: £0.50 (Car)
- 2 hour: £1.00 (Car)
- 4 hour: £1.50 (Car)
- 24 hour: £2.00 (Car)
- Weekly: £10.00 (Car)
The car park, situated in the old library and swimming pool complex, was sold by Pembrokeshire County Council to ateb housing association, which intend to build offices and housing provision on the site.
The move has seen backlash from the community of Haverfordwest with the Dew Street Campaign set up to find out exactly what the plans are with a car park which is heavily relied upon by residents and visitors of the county town alike.
One of the group’s organisers, Mr Mike Daffern said parking problems are about to get worse: “On top of the closure of the lower town riverside parking facility for demolition and rebuilding, the upper town car park is having parking control measures introduced."
Ateb say properties that can demonstrate a legal right to access (often found on house deeds) are invited to submit evidence which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
For all cars entering the car park, they will receive a 10-minute grace period/ pick up and drop off time free of charge.
