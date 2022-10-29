HALLOWE’EN is approaching and many people spend the day watching spooky or horror films and enjoying the thrill of being scared.

There are a number of spooky tales from across the Pembrokeshire region including ghosts of apes, people, ships and UFO sightings.

Here we take a look at the spooky side of the county.

Carew Castle’s Princess Nest ghost

It is said that Princess Nest still roams the halls of Carew Castle as a kindly spirit described as a ‘white lady.’

Princess Nest – said to have been one of the most beautiful women in Wales - was the daughter of king of Deheubarth, Rhys ap Tewder. She is said to have been in the court of Henry I in London at the end of the 11th century and gave birth to his son.

Henry is said to have arranged a marriage for Nest to Norman knight Gerald de Windsor who was in charge of Pembroke Castle and allowed her to take her servant and good friend Branwen with her in an attempt to pacify the unhappy princess.

Both parties were unhappy at the marriage – Nest as she had never met Gerald and Gerald as he was still mourning the death of his mistress.

The couple did marry and fell in love and Carew Castle was built on land owned by the princess and they would bring up their family there.

A turbulent life was had by the princess – she was taken hostage by her cousin Owain who laid siege to the castle.

Her husband and their five children escaped through the sewers and Nest would be held at Cilgerran Castle for six years where she had at least two children with Owain. She was reunited with her husband after he rescued her and killed Owain but would die a year later.

She married Cardigan Castle’s castellan, Stephen, a year after her husband’s death and had a son with him.

It is said that Nest’s ghost can be seen walking the ruins of Carew Castle in daylight or in the flood of the full moon and that she welcomes visitors to her castle as she would have when alive.

Carew Castle. Picture: Charles Cole

Carew Castle’s Barbary Ape ghost

During the 17th century, Carew Castle was the home of Sir Roland Rhys. He lived as a recluse in the northwest tower with his pet – an ape from the Barbary Coast of Africa.

While he was living there, Sir Roland’s son eloped with local Flemish merchant Horowitz’s daughter. Angry at the marriage, Horowitz confronted Sir Roland at the castle.

They had a heated argument and Sir Roland is said to have set his Barbary ape on the man which led to a savage mauling.

Horowitz barely survived the mauling and as he left, he is said to have cursed Sir Roland, wishing the same fate on him.

As the story goes, the curse came into effect that very same night. Servants heard screams coming from the northwest tower and rushed to investigate.

There they found Sir Roland dead on the floor in a pool of blood, with his throat ripped open. Some sources say the ape was lying dead next to him, but others say the ape was nowhere to be seen.

What is agreed by the sources is that on dark, stormy nights, the ape is said to return and mount the stairway, climbing to the battlements of the northwest tower before emitting a loud howl.

A4076 Johnston

It has been said that the A4076 in Johnston is one of the most haunted roads in Wales.

The road has been the scene of a number of crashes over the years, with some said to have been caused by mysterious shadowy figures.

Motorists have said that they have been forced to slam on their brakes when shadowy figures have darted across the road. It has also been said that shadows have been seen standing on the side of the road.

It is believed that the road is haunted by a lonely woman who walks the A4076. The reports have stated that they have glimpsed the woman in the corner of their eye as they approach the crossroads and convinced they have hit something, get out of their cars to check, and find nothing.

The Waterston Lady

It is said that an old woman in a ragged dress can be seen with an eerie blue glow walking along Waterston Road between Llanstadwell and Waterston. She is usually seen between 10pm and midnight on Saturdays and sometimes is carrying a bundle of rags.

A bit further along the road towards Blackbridge, it is said that a ghostly horse and carriage has been seen.

The Broad Haven UFO

In 1977, a class at Broad Haven Primary School said they spotted a UFO in a field near their playground.

The pupils described a silver ‘cigar-shaped’ craft with a ‘dome covering the middle third.’ They also said they had a ‘strange desire to run away.’

The children were separated and asked to draw what they saw, with all of the children drawing the same shapes.

It sparked a series of sightings throughout 1977 in the area. Two months after the children’s sighting, a hotel owner in Little Haven described an object she saw which looked like an ‘upside-down saucer’ and that there were two faceless humanoid creatures with pointed heads in silver suits.

She recalled how there was so much heat coming off the craft that her face ‘felt burned.’ On visiting the field, the hotel owner said there were ‘two inches of burned grounds.’

Hwch Ddu Gwta

The story of Hwch Ddu Gwta – translated as Tailless Black Sow - is one that has reportedly terrified locals for centuries. It is said to be a large, black beast with red eyes and if you run into it, it will seize your soul to carry off to the underworld.

It is believed to haunt the banks of the stream near Narberth. For centuries no one would cross the bridge over the stream after dark due to the stories.

It is said one day, a man decided to ride his horse across the bridge in defiance – after an evening at the local tavern.

He kept his eyes closed as to not see the beast just in case it was true. The horse galloped towards the bridge but missed and fell into the river.

When the man resurfaced, he is said to have seen the beast glaring at him from the opposite bank.

He fled on foot back to the tavern, screaming so loud it woke people in every house he passed. He is said to have never ventured out at night again.

St Catherine’s Island

Picture: Steve Allsop (Image: Steve Allsop)

At the eastern end of South Beach, Tenby, is St Catherine’s Island, which is the setting for a mysterious ghostly sighting.

In the mid-1500s, Tenby fishing vessels had left port in the morning when the skies darkened and a violent storm appeared out of nowhere. The crews hauled their nets in and turned back to the harbour.

Families had gathered on Castle Hill watching for their loved ones’ return and were counting in the boats.

They noticed a larger ship was further out and struggling to reach shelter but no-one recognised it as a local vessel.

It was said that strange lights played across the decks and ghostly shapes were clinging to the rigging and masts.

The ship was being guided by something or someone to the sands near the island and it is said to have grounded with a loud sound as night fell. Those on Castle Hill rushed to help but when they arrived at the beach, found no ship or any signs of life.

The people returned to their homes scared and could hear strange sounds and disembodied voices throughout the night.

In groups the following morning, they returned to the beach and again found no shipwreck but found a man wearing ‘strange clothes’ in a deep sleep at the top of the beach.

He was cared for at a nearby house but would not tell anyone about who he was and made for St Catherine’s Island where he set up home.

Over many months, he would receive food from a local shepherd and would speak to him. The strange man was a pirate who led others in attacking and robbing ships along the Welsh coast.

He is said to have killed the person who loved him most and that as punishment, his ship had been taken over by the spirits of the innocent sailors he had killed – who were seen by the villagers.

Forgotten ghosts

In an article in the Pembroke County Guardian and Cardigan Reporter on June 15, 1906, a number of ghost stories were told.

One was told about the former principal thoroughfare road on the outskirts of Tenby. There had been a gate there which was removed at the time of the article but was known as the ‘spirit gate’ and was dreaded by the young people nearby.

It was said that a girl made a rendezvous with her lover and he failed to show up so she killed herself in the ponds below. It was said that her spirit remained there, frightening young people.

Another young man – George Marchant – was the nephew of Tenby’s mayor Thomas Athoe and in 1721-22, the two had a row over some cattle.

There was also tension as George had married a girl who Thomas’ son was interested in. Thomas and his son decided to kill George, which was done in a violent way by the bridge over the marsh stream.

It had been recorded up to 1840 that the three – the two Athoe’s were hung in London for the murder – ghosts could be seen fighting under the bridge.

In the 17th century it was said that a coach would take a lady from Sampson crossroads through Jameston and Lydstep and Penally to Tenby. It was said that the three – the lady, coachman and horse – could be seen, headless, on moonlit nights.

It is said in the article that the last three stories have since been forgotten over time.

Happy Hallowe’en.