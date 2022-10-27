FAMILIES hoping to get out and about in Wales this half term will be able to take the kids for free using a new offer.

Transport for Wales is offering a "Kids Go Free" ticket this half term.

Up to two children under the age of 11 will be able to travel for free with each fare paying adult, and the age of the accompanying adult has now been lowered from 18 to 16.

Children aged 11 to 15 can travel for free off-peak on services between the hours of 9.30am - 4pm and after 6pm Monday to Friday and all day on Saturday and Sunday. Up to two children aged 11 to 15 can travel for free off-peak with each fare paying adult.

An unlimited number of children aged 0-4 can travel with each fare paying adult at all times on any UK rail service.

Free tickets are available from Transport for Wales ticket offices and on-board conductors.

The new Kids Go Free offer will be launched this half term but will be available all year round.

Transport for Wales has also partnered with Cadw to offer its customers 2-for-1 on the price of entry to their historic sites when you travel there by train.

James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive, said: “We understand this is a very challenging time for a lot of people as we face a cost-of-living crisis and we are committed to reducing the cost of using public transport.

“We’ve simplified our Kids Go Free offer to encourage as many people as possible to make the switch from cars to public transport, which can save money and also reduce their impact on the environment.”