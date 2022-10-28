There is good news for Whitesands loos as the pubic conveniences in the popular beach car park are to be upgraded to include a changing places toilet and a family room.

Work on the major upgrades at Whitesands Beach, St Davids has begun this week.

The project has been awarded funding from Welsh Government as part of the Brilliant Basics Fund to improve visitor experiences across Wales.

This will improve inclusivity at this popular Blue Flag beach by adding additional facilities for those who may not otherwise be able to visit.

The changing places toilet, which serves visitors with complex or multiple needs, will be Pembrokeshire’s first beach-side facility.

It will and enable people to visit the beach and to stay for a longer period of time than if such facilities were not available.

The creation of a family room will also be the first of its kind at Pembrokeshire County Council’s managed public toilet facilities.

The family room will be pushchair friendly and include a smaller toilet for tounger visitors.

In addition, there will be several enhancements to the interior and exterior appearance of the toilets to improve overall visitor experience. A free-to-use water refill station, serving visitors to the beach and walkers on the coastal path, will also be installed.

Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for residents’ services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, said: “This is a very welcome upgrade of public facilities in this beautiful and popular Blue Flag beach in Pembrokeshire.

“These new facilities will ensure that even more people can enjoy a day at Whitesands safe in the knowledge that their individual needs can be met.”

The work is being managed by Danfo (UK) LTD and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.

All efforts will be made to minimise the disruption caused by the works, however there may be some inconvenience during the construction phase, so the public is asked to be patient.

Portable toilets will be on site to cater for the facilities that will be closed during the construction period.