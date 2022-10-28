An iconic Pembrokeshire food brand is offering customers a Box of Balls next month in order to raise funds for and awareness of the charity Prostate Cymru.

Solva’s MamGu Welshcakes is raising awareness of prostate and testicular cancer with its limited edition Box of Balls.

The box consists of twelve large, buttery, chocolate covered Welsh cake balls which come in four different flavours, and with decorations including moustaches. Half of all profit made from their sale will go directly to the charity Prostate Cymru.

Half of all profits will go to Prostate Cymru (Image: Mamgu Welshcakes)

“We are delighted to be MamGu's chosen charity for their special November box of Welsh cake balls,” said Tina Tew of Prostate Cymru.

“This collaboration will help Prostate Cymru raise awareness throughout Wales as well as fund innovation and help us save the males in Wales.”

Dave Friend, one of Mamgu’s Welsh cake bakers added: “Awareness saves lives, so as a man of my age, I’m delighted that we are helping to promote prostate Cymru.” Prostate Cymru is the leading prostate health charity in Wales supporting men with benign prostate disease and prostate cancer.

The charity has no national or government funding and relies on the kindness and generosity of its fundraisers and volunteers.

Annually throughout the UK men’s prostate cancer claims 11,000 lives. If you are concerned about your prostate health or have noticed any symptoms, you should contact your GP.

You can purchase a Box of Balls online from MamGu Welshcakes by visiting www.mamguwelshcakes.com or by calling the Welshcakery on 01437 231002.

The balls come in four different flavours (Image: Mamgu Welshcakes)