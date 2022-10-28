A guitarist acclaimed as ‘the best in the world’ and a recipient of two BBC Musician of the Year awards is playing at a Pembrokeshire venue this Halloween.

Tim Edey, guitarists and melodeon player and singer is performing at the Bluestone Brewery near Newport on Monday, October 31.

As well as the guitar, Tim plays a variety of instruments to an astonishing level including the piano, banjo and whistles.

Tim's live solo shows are described as ‘a stunning mix of world music inspired instrumental virtuosity and passion, audience chorus line’ with Tim himself described as ‘a highly entertaining musical genius’.

He was Musician of the Year at the BBC Alba / Scotland Trad Music Awards 2020 and BBC Radio 2 Musician of the Year in 2012. Tim has appeared on Jools Holland many occasions on, plus many other international TV and radio shows.

He has worked with The Chieftains, Shane McGowan, Ry Cooder, Dougie Maclean, Christy Moore, Eddi Reader, , Paul Brady, Sharon Shannon, Ross Ainslie, Julie Fowlis, Capercaillie, Michael McGoldrick, Clive Carrol, Liam O'Maonlai (Hothouse Flowers), Ewan Vernal (Deacon Blue), Mary Black, Natalie MacMaster, Altan, Brendan Power, Mike Harding, Martin Simspon, Seamus Begley and Frankie Gavin and many more.

MORE NEWS:

Tim’s concert promises to be a magical evening of contrasting genres of music including folk, jazz, blues, Celtic and world music.

Beautiful chorus songs and Tim’s warm charisma gets the audience involved too.

The show will appeal to all music lovers not just folk fans, and is said to be ‘a must’ for fans of the guitar.

Ig the words of one reviewer: “Tim Edey is brilliant - in every which way. As a guitarist, he has few peers. As a box player, he’s a magician. As a character he’s off the scale.”

Tickets for the gig at Bluestone Brewery are available at bluestonebrewing.co.uk/events/tim-edey-carningli-nights-out/