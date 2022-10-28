Rocketing energy costs have cancelled one of West Wales’ most popular Christmas events – the Carmarthen Winter Wonderland - which is the sole wonderland attraction west of Swansea.

The announcement was made earlier this week when event organisers, Streamline Leisure, confirmed that spiralling running costs would have resulted in a major knock-on effect for visitors.

Given the current crisis when families are already struggling to pay for essentials, Streamline Leisure concluded that a cancellation of the Winter Wonderland was the only option.

The news will come as a blow to the thousands of people who have visited the Carmarthen Winter Wonderland since it first opened in November 2018.

Around 6,000 people attended during its opening weekend while thousands more flocked to the town during its five-week run throughout the Christmas period.

The Wonderland included an ice rink, a Christmas market, a Santa’s grotto, a selection of fairground rides, hot food and drinks as well as Wales’s only ice bar.

The ice bar at Carmarthen Winter Wonderland (Image: Carmarthen Winter Wonderland)

As a result of the Covid pandemic, 2019 was the last time that the Winter Wonderland has taken place in Carmarthen, so locals were looking forward to its much-awaited return in 2022.

“It’s a great shame that the event can’t go ahead this year in Carmarthen, but this year’s decision doesn’t mean that this is necessarily a permanent end,” said a spokesperson for Streamline Leisure.

“We remain hopeful that Carmarthen Winter Wonderland will return again next year.”