CCTV cameras in a Pembrokeshire resort have been instrumental in finding a vulnerable man who had gone missing from hospital.

Concerns were raised over the man’s safety after he was reported missing from a hospital last weekend.

Police were tasked with searching for him, however information about his location, from a neighbouring police force, was limited.

Once it was established he might have been in the Tenby area, a CCTV operator immediately started live monitoring cameras in the town.

A man was spotted matching his description, although he was wearing different clothes to those it was thought he was dressed in.

Taking decisive action, the CCTV operator reported this to officers who were deployed to the area. The man was located, confirmed to be the missing person, and was taken back to his home force.

“Some excellent work went into finding this extremely vulnerable man, with swift action taken to get officers to Tenby town centre the minute he was spotted on camera,” said sergeant Elinor Evans.

“There was such limited information to suggest where he could have gone, that without CCTV cameras I have no doubt this search would have taken a significant length of time and a large number of officers.”

Dyfed-Powys Police’s CCTV team was established in June 2019, and currently has access to view 150 cameras across the force area.

The wide spread of cameras were installed as part of Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn’s commitment to secure the return of CCTV, and allow operators to scan areas such as town centres quickly, saving crucial time.

“With over 400 incidents a month on average being monitored, the CCTV infrastructure is a powerful tool that supports police officers that are out and about on the ground,” said Mr Llywelyn.

“It’s all about making sure our communities are as safe and secure as possible.”