A former teacher who retired to Pembrokeshire died from the industrial disease mesothelioma, an inquest has heard.

Joseph Orton, 77, was born and grew up in Tamworth. He left school at the age of 15 and worked in the foundries of his hometown as a labourer.

At the age of 19 he worked at a factory where he was exposed to chemicals and had ‘strong exposure’ to asbestos.

After travelling in Canada and meeting his future wife he qualified as a teacher in 1978 and worked in London.

The couple retired to Greece but had to return to the UK eventually settling in Glanrhyd.

The inquest, on Thursday October 27, heard that the couple married in June 2022, Mrs Orton had been suffering from ill health and sadly died just weeks after.

In the period leading up to May 2022 Mr Orton had lost five stone and was suffering from a cough, fatigue and breathlessness.

A CT scan diagnosed left pleural mesothelioma.

Coroner's officer PC James Lang said that Mr Orton died at his home address on July 27 2022, only a matter of weeks after his wife.

A medical report from Prince Phillip Hospital said that he had been exposed to asbestos when he worked in the foundries at Tamworth, where the castings were made from the material.

It gave the cause of death as carcinomatosis as a result of mesothelioma.

MORE NEWS:

“In the foundries of Tamworth, in particular in the cleaning of the moulds and casings he was exposed to asbestos,” said Pembrokeshire Coroner Paul Bennett.

“I am satisfied that exposure to asbestos occurred during the working life of Mr Orton. This was a disease related to industry and his working life.”

Mr Bennett recorded a conclusion of industrial disease, extending his condolences to Mr Orton’s family and to his good friends and neighbours who had attended the inquest.

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?