A Milford Haven mother who had managed to get clean from drug and alcohol addiction drifted back into her habits when she returned to Pembrokeshire, an inquest has heard.

Sarah Solomon was placed into the care system in Pembrokeshire at the age of seven. A creative child she loved music, sculpture and art and went onto study performing arts at college.

The inquest on Thursday, October 24 heard that she initially dabbled in recreational drugs and used alcohol.

However, she began to use hard drugs and alcohol in around 2001 after the breakdown of a relationship.

This lasted for around seven years. She then moved to Carmarthenshire to remove herself from the drug scene in Pembrokeshire and work at rehabilitation.

She was successful but slowly alcohol began to play a role again in her life and after moving back to Milford Haven she got back into drug use, the inquest heard.

During this time, she got in touch with her birth father and their relationship flourished.

Coroner’s officer, PC James Lang, told the hearing that on March 10, at the age of 47, Ms Solomon had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Paramedics did everything they could to save her but were not successful.

A post-mortem by Dr Petya Nadiva gave the cause of death as cardio respiratory depression, combined drug intoxication and chronic drug use.

A toxicology report showed the presence of Diazepam, Diltiazem, Mirtazapine, Sertraline, Pregabalin and Naloxone in Ms Solomon’s system.

Although they were not present in lethal amounts their combined use could have increased their effect on the cardio respiratory system.

“This is sadly a case where an individual has become very much addicted to drugs over the years. Earlier it was hard drugs and latterly prescription drugs at more than the therapeutic amount,” said Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett.

He added that he was satisfied that Ms Solomon had no intention to end her life.

He recorded a conclusion of a drug related death, saying: “This was one of those sad occasions when combined use of medication has taken her from medically safe combination to the combination of medication that has led to her passing.”

He extended his sincere condolences to Ms Solomon’s daughter and thanked her for attending, saying that he hoped it would bring her some closure.

