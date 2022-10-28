What do you call a fashion designer whose every second of creativity is inspired by the Pembrokeshire coast?

Welcome to the workshop of Anna Strezelecki, founder and designer of the isea surfwear company based in Amroth.

At 8.50am on a fresh, clear October morning Anna has chosen to go home the long way, after dropping her daughter off at college.

“I had to drive down to the sea to watch the waves this morning as the light is just fantastic,” she says.

“Nature inspires everything I do, but it’s the coastline and the sea that are responsible for most of my designs.”

Born in Yorkshire, Anna moved to Pembrokeshire at the age of 12 with the result that she considers herself ‘a Pembrokeshire girl’ through-and-through.

Following a masters degree in fashion, she set up isea surfwear in 2012. Each piece is designed and hand screen printed, cut and stitched in small batches based on Anna’s own artwork which means that each garment is unique.

Her clothing is expressive and individual, with importance put on quality, durability and warmth. And the finished product is instantly identifiable with her brand.

Garments include her super-warm hoodies which have a fleece on the inside and a hand-printed fabric on the outside for extra warmth as well as leggings, organic cotton yoga gear and blankets.

All garments are made in her workshop in Amroth and sold in her shop which is situated in Main Street, Pembroke.

Now, as a result of the vast amount of offcuts which Anna has accumulated over the years, she is offering her fabric to local schools, colleges, charities, individuals or any other organisation which could use them for creative or educational purposes.

The Norman Industries in Haverfordwest have already used them to create a beautiful range of items which are currently being sold at Scolton Manor.

“It’s got to the point where I have a ridiculous amount of scraps which I know could be really useful to any group or clubs who want to make things either for therapy purposes or for charity.#," she said.

"I hate waste, so it would be good to pass anything on.”

If anybody would like to take up Anna’s offer, they can contact her on email at anna@iseasurfwear.co.uk