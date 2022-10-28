Pembrokeshire’s role in the Last Invasion of Britain continues to be celebrated next month with two events at a community-run theatre.

Both events take place at Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard on Wednesday, November 9.

The linked events begin with a talk from Ein Hanes, by Edward Perkins this is followed by a folk music and film event jointly presented by Theatr Gwaun and Fishguard Invasion Centre Trust.

The event starts with a 45-minute set from Broadoak and Fishguard Folk Singers. There will then be a short interval and then the screening of A Video Diary of 1997 by Barrie Thomas.

The talk at 6pm by Edward Perkins is entitled L`Invasion des Francais a Fishguard 1797 The French Invasion at Fishguard.

The presentation attempts to show the story of the French Invasion at Fishguard including details of French royal authority, the background and events of the French revolution, The Revolutionary Government, The export of revolution, Counter revolution at Quiberion Bay, The three French Invasion plans, The Bristol/ Fishguard expedition, The landing and post landing activity, The Surrender and post invasion effects.

This will be followed by a folk and film event starting at 7.45pm.

Broadoak and Fishguard Folk Singers will play a set of sea shanties and more, this will be followed by Barrie Thomas’ video diary of the events that marked the Last Invasion bicentenary year in 1997.

The film offers the chance to relive the exciting events in Fishguard and Goodwick 25 years ago celebrating the bicentenary of the Last Invasion of Britain 1797, captured on film by Barrie Thomas.

This event is presented by the Fishguard Invasion Centre Trust as part of the 225th anniversary.

For tickets visit Theatr Gwaun’s website.