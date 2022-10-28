WITH first-hand experience of caring, it’s rather apt that Cardigan Bay Properties should be sponsoring the Primary Care Person of the Year prize at the West Wales Health & Care Awards.

This year’s event, held in partnership with Werndale Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, takes place at Pembrokeshire County Showground on Tuesday, November 8.

A total of 15 awards, including the Outstanding Achievement Award for overall winner, will be handed out on the night, with the ceremony being presented by broadcaster Lauren Moore.

Launched in February 2021 by Helen Worrall and Tania Dutnell, Cardigan Bay Properties was created to bring an innovative and transparent approach to the estate agency market in west Wales.

The co-owners are both fully qualified agents and members of the National Association of Estate Agents, with a combined 27 years of estate agency experience in the region.

This in-depth understanding of the area, together with a professional and personal service is helping buyers and sellers of all types of residential and commercial properties across the west of Wales.

“At the heart of this is a commitment to treat everyone as we would want to be treated ourselves by being open, honest and transparent,” said the duo.

“Our full range of services includes face-to-face or virtual appointments, accompanied viewings, marketing, interactive sales boards, video viewing tours, floor plans and more.

“Buyers can book a viewing at the touch of a button, while sellers get their own online property file to check viewings, offers, feedback and Rightmove stats.”

They added: “Supporting the West Wales Health & Care Awards, particularly by sponsoring the Primary Care Person of the Year award, is something we feel very passionately about, as Tania is a carer to her young daughter and so understands the needs and importance of this role.

“We wish all entrants of all the categories the very best of luck ­– they are already winners in our eyes.”

Cardigan Bay Properties is open seven days a week and can be contacted on 01239562500 or via cardiganbayproperties.co.uk.