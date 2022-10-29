A doting father who returned to Pembrokeshire after the breakup of his relationship died with a fatal level of drugs in his system, an inquest has heard.

Alex Osborne,26, had grown up between Taunton and Pembrokeshire and had been a pupil at Ysgol Harri Tudur and Pennar School.

The inquest, on Thursday, October 27 heard that when he left school he didn’t go onto a job or college.

He didn’t have any known hobbies but enjoyed socialising with friends. He was known by his family to dabble in drugs, but it there were no dependency or addiction issues.

At the age of 20 Alex moved back to Taunton. He began a relationship and in April 2021 the couple had a baby. He was described as a ‘doting dad’ whose world was the baby.

However, in November he and his partner split up and he moved back to Wales.

On December 27 last year he was dropped off to see friends in Milford Haven, a relative then dropped him back at North Quay Court in Pembroke that afternoon.

His mother came back to the flat between 8 and 9.30pm. She woke at 2.30 the next morning to find Alex had died.

Paramedics were called but were unable to save Alex.

A post-mortem by Dr John Murphy found an amount of flubromazelam and bromazalam, a ‘designer’ benzodiazepine in his blood.

There was also evidence of previous cocaine and ketamine use, but this was only a trace.

The inquest heard that in the days before his death Alex had argued with his mother about his drug use.

The cause of death was given as central nervous system depression and the sedative effects of flubromazelam.

“I can be satisfied that the concentration of flubromazelam and another bromazalam was enough to lead to cardiorespiratory depression,” said Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett.

Mr Bennett returned a conclusion of a drug related death extending his condolences to Alex’s family.

