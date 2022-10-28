A former Milford Haven restaurant owner has been ordered to re-take his driving test after being caught behind the wheel without any insurance cover.

Mohammed Abdul Sayed was stopped by police on June 16 as he drove an Audi through the Sunnycroft roundabout, Milford Haven.

But when he was caught, he was still serving a two-year probationary period of being a newly qualified driver.

Police checks confirmed that Sayed wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle and was subsequently charged with the offence.

This week he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

But his solicitor, Tom Lloyd, told magistrates there were strong reasons for not imposing penalty points on Sayed’s licence.

“The past two years have been extremely difficult for my client as his older brother passed away at the age of 19,” he explained.

“As result, Mohammed has worked extremely hard, doing everything he possibly can to help his family through this difficult time and also working very hard in the family-owned restaurant.

“This particular day his father had left the property without his medication and my client became very concerned about his health.

"So he drove a very short distance to give him the medication and got stopped by the police.

“It wasn’t as if he was joy-riding at speed or showing off. He was just very concerned about his dad.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that the restaurant has now been leased out for ten years while Sayed has gained employed in the security sector.

After listening to Mr Lloyd’s mitigation, magistrates rejected his request and endorsed Sayed’s licence with six penalty points.

Because he is still on the two year probationary period after passing his driving test, this means he must now re-take his test.

He was also fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge.