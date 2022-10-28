It’s time to get carving in Milford Haven!

The Milford Waterfront has launched details of this year’s ‘Greatest Pumpkin Contest’ with the aim of finding the best Hallowe’en design for 2022.

Pumpkin finders who are either carving or painting their gourd are being asked to take a photo of their creation and send it in to the waterfront staff.

One lucky winner will then be selected who will receive a hamper of sweet treats on the big day itself – Hallowe’en, which is on Monday, October 31.

To enter, email a photo of your pumpkin by the close of business today (Friday, October 28) to marketing@milfordwaterfront.co.uk