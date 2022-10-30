A revered medical professional, who was a well-respected member of the community, ended his life at the age of 94, an inquest has heard.

Arthur Haley became an ophthalmology consultant at West Wales General Hospital in the 1950s.

In 1957 he married, and he and his wife had two children. The family lived in St Clears.

Mr Haley enjoyed spending time with his family, making model aeroplanes and was a keen sailor.

In his 70s Mr Haley began to suffer from ocular degeneration, he lost sight in one eye and had limited vision in the other. He also lost most of his hearing in later life.

The inquest on Thursday, October 27, heard that he found both of these things difficult to come to terms with.

In 2012 Mr Haley’s wife died and after this he moved into an annex at his daughter’s home in Tenby. He would use a mobility scooter to go out and run his errands.

When Covid 19 hit, he found not being able to go out particularly difficult and said that he missed being part of society. His daughter would visit him three times a day.

On January 29 this year he told his daughter that he had fallen in the shower and hurt his back but refused medical treatment. That day the family had received bad news which upset Mr Haley.

The next day his daughter found him in bed with two old fashioned pill bottles nearby. Mr Haley was taken to hospital but did not recover.

A post-mortem found pethidine and high quantities of phenobarbital in his system. It concluded that he had died as a result of combined drug intoxication.

The inquest heard that there had been nothing unusual in Mr Haley’s behaviour, they believed that he had mistakenly taken the wrong pills for his back pain.

MORE NEWS:

Pembrokeshire Coroner Paul Bennett said: “This is a particularly sad case of a very eminent individual well respected in the community, with a significant role in medical services particularly in the role of surgeon.

“It must have been a particularly harsh blow that he suffered from deteriorating eyesight.”

He added that Mr Haley’s loss of hearing and the Covid 19 restrictions must have also had a bearing on his mental health.

He said that although Mr Haley had made no references to suicide, he believed that Mr Haley’s medical experience would have informed him of the effect of taking large quantities of phenobarbital.

“It seems to me on balance that he had the relevant medical knowledge that taking that medication would have led to fatal consequences. Mr Haley would have had the medical knowledge to end his life and sadly took the steps to do so," he said.

He recorded a conclusion of suicide saying: “[This is] the very sad loss of a much loved-father and a very much revered member of the community and the medical profession in this part of Wales.”

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?