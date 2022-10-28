THE sight of Ospreys flying over the Welsh Wildlife Park at Cilgerran is a possible sign of climate change, the team behind the hit BBC-2 series Autumnwatch have speculated.

Presenters Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke are broadcasting live from the Teifi Marshes throughout the week, sharing some of their favourite wildlife encounters including the unmistakable orange and blue flash of the River Teifi’s kingfishers.

Yet the naturalists have been most intrigued by sighting of a pair of Ospreys, in particular a shot by renowned wildlife photographer Fran K Fitzpatrick capturing one with a fish just downstream from the reserve.

Gillian and Iolo commented that this was very unusual, as the distinctive birds of prey should currently be in West Africa, and pondered whether this was a local impact of climate change.

Another awesome Osprey encounter! As we ate lunch at St Dogmael’s Ferry Inn with my parents, the Teifi Osprey caught this whopping fish and flew off, pursued by a buzzard, gulls and corvids galore.#TwitterNatureCommunity #NaturePhotography #Raptors #nature #wildlife #birds pic.twitter.com/NaDQC55h2o — Fran K Fitzpatrick (@FKF_unleashed) October 15, 2022

“Our theme this year is ‘Our Changing Autumn’ and we’re looking into how our wildlife is responding to the unstable frontier of climate change,” said film-maker and researcher Luca Pittalis.

“It’s very exciting that we get to chart the hidden wildlife dramas tucked away here in west Wales, such as the seldom-seen Osprey.”

The opening episode focused on a mosaic of habitats, including wetland, marine, woodland and many more in the 260-acre reserve.

In the second episode, reserve manager Nathan Walton reported a ‘significant’ decline in the dormice population.

"Dormice numbers found in boxes surveyed have declined over the past decade,” he said.

“It is still uncertain if this is due to climate change with milder winters and less opportunity for a deep hibernation or, more positively, whether the habitat is good enough for them to find other opportunities for nesting without the need for the boxes.

“Further work with footprint tunnels and thermal cameras is being undertaken to gain a better idea of distribution and numbers."