Councillors will take a closer look at a decision to increase funding for a new Welsh school.

Cllr Jacob Williams, with the backing of other members, has called in the decision of Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet to scrutinise the decision to meet a £3million shortfall in the Ysgol Bro Penfro scheme.

Cabinet heard earlier this month that costs had increased to nearly £14million since the plan was first approved on a 100 per cent capital grant funding basis of £6.5million in 2020.

At the extraordinary cabinet meeting on October 17, Cllr Tessa Hodgson voiced concerns about the increase in funding required to build the school for 201 primary pupils, as part of the Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP).

Members heard that not meeting the gap could impact other Band B 21st Century School projects.

It was agreed that section 106 money and a £1.25million underspend at Ysgol Caer Elen be used to plug the gap of £4.8million but £3millon was still required.

Cllr Williams grounds for the call in include examining the reasons for the uplift in costs, establishing contractual positions, clarifying the constitutional position, and to seek assurances that there will not be adverse on impacts on other capital projects by agreeing the funding.

The extraordinary schools and learning overview and scrutiny committee will meet this afternoon (Friday, October 28) at 2pm.