When Toby Rhys-Davies announced he was developing a glamping site on his land at Redberth near Tenby, the people of Pembrokeshire could be forgiven for failing to envisage what lay ahead.

Fast forward seven years and the camp site has become one of the most iconic and eccentric holiday destinations in the UK.

“Four generations of my family had run a Haverfordwest High Street retail shop (County Clothes), so I guess it was always in my genes to provide something that combined quality with quirky,” he said.

“But when I decided to set up a glamping site here at Redberth back in 2015, people laughed at me because the word 'glamping' wasn't known at the time.

"But my aim was to create something that was totally unique, not just to Pembrokeshire but to the UK as a whole.”

And my goodness, did he succeed.

First stop on the Apple site is JetStar, a converted private jet containing a fully functional cockpit, a main fuselage complete with leather seats, walnut inlaid dropdown tables and a leather sofa, a double bedroom and a single bed behind the cockpit.

Meanwhile, if anyone fancies venturing further into the stars, there’s the iconic flying saucer spaceship, conveniently situated in its very own crater.

The interior is deliciously contemporary with all colours and furnishings reflective of how a UFO’s interior could be while the unique extras include a sky at night laser display, a dome for stargazing, eight windows for a 360-degree view of the site, fully electric remote control retracting stairs and door, an escape hatch, and a smoke machine for the full lunar landing experience.

But perhaps the coolest of Apple’s 15 glamping pods has to be the exclusive Gin Palace - a bespoke 1982 Cranchi Endurance yacht, once a jewel in the southern Mediterranean seas.

This 30ft beauty has been stripped and refurbished into a modern chillout zone, where people can appreciate the luxuries of being on a yacht without the need to ever set sail.

Toby's other pods include a submarine, geodesic domes, a train carriage, a witch`s hat log cabin and more traditional yurts and lunar bell tents.

Sadly, after seven years of investment and the intricate planning of the Apple Camping site, Toby Rhys-Davies has decided to sell.

“It’s time to move on to a new project,” he said, “but I’m afraid I'm not in a position to disclose what it’s going to be.

“I’ve been doing this for ten years, I've got it to where it is but there’s still loads of potential here for someone else to keep the enthusiasm going.”

Offers are invited around the guide price of £1,250,000.

This includes each of the 15 glamping accommodations, the five-bedroom Norchard Farmhouse, a facilities building, workshop, disco church and ample parking. Project planning has also been granted for an additional facility building.