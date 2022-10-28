A PUB is a staple of life in many villages, towns and cities.

It is a place to meet up with friends and family, relax and have a pint or several after work or on days off. They are also where people congregate to cheer on their favourite sports teams or just have a quiet meal.

Over the years, there have been many pubs around Pembrokeshire that many readers will have spent countless hours inside. Here we look at some of the pubs in Haverfordwest over the decades.

Do you remember being in any of these pubs?

All of the images were supplied by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join the group and have your photos and memories featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.