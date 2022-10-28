More than 1 million people are set to receive a cost of living boost from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) next month.

The DWP has announced around 1.1 million people on tax credits will receive a £324 cost of living payment in November.

It is the second instalment of the Government’s £650 cost of living payment, and most who eligible will receive it between November 8 and November 23.

However, those in receipt of tax credits will have to wait until November 23 for the payment, with the DWP hoping to have sent the money to all on tax credits by November 30.

More than one million claimant families receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will get their second Cost of Living Payment from Wednesday 23 November 2022, HMRC has confirmed.https://t.co/lPUPazl1aK — HMRC Press Office (@HMRCpressoffice) October 20, 2022

You are eligible for the payment if you received a payment of tax credits for the tax year 2022 to 2023 between August and September, or an annual award of at least £26 of tax credits for the tax year 2022 to 2023 in the same two months.

HMRC deputy chief executive and second permanent secretary Angela MacDonald said: “This second cost-of-living payment will provide further financial support to eligible tax credit-only claimants across the UK.

“The £324 will be paid automatically into bank accounts, so people don’t need to do anything to receive this extra help.”

This latest payment comes on top of wider government support towards the cost of living this autumn and winter, including targeted support and a £400 energy bills discount for households.

The energy price guarantee, which limits the unit cost of energy, will be in place until April 2023. A Treasury-led review will be launched to consider how households should be supported after April.

People can check gov.uk to find out what cost-of-living support they could be eligible for.