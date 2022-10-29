OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are always out and about capturing the many beautiful sights across Pembrokeshire.

Whether it is the county's scenery, wildlife or everyday events and landmarks, they are on hand to capture them on camera.

We set them a theme this week to capture images that were spooky or Hallowe'en themed and we received many eerie shots of locations, pumpkins and some spooky Hallowe'en decorations.

Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Eerie yet fascinating graveyard shot. Picture: Martin HowellEerie yet fascinating graveyard shot. Picture: Martin Howell

Western Telegraph: Spooky skies. Picture: Josh OxleySpooky skies. Picture: Josh Oxley

Western Telegraph: This macaque seems to be enjoying the pumpkin. Picture: Sara JoseyThis macaque seems to be enjoying the pumpkin. Picture: Sara Josey

Western Telegraph: Witches lair in Haycastle. Picture: John NorthallWitches lair in Haycastle. Picture: John Northall

Western Telegraph: St Jeromes is misty. Picture: Jenny AmblerSt Jeromes is misty. Picture: Jenny Ambler

Western Telegraph: 'Zombie' puppy. Picture: Liam Woolley'Zombie' puppy. Picture: Liam Woolley

If you would like to join our camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.