A VAN which gives police officers a chance to freshen up and take shelter for a few minutes is on the road in the Dyfed-Powys force area.

The welfare van, as it is known, has a toilet, fridge, microwave, coffee and tea-making facilities, and an awning.

It has been funded by the Dyfed-Powys Police Federation and Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn.

Federation secretary, Sergeant Roger Webb, said: “So far the feedback has been all positive.”

He said the van was particularly useful when officers were attending serious incidents and crime scenes for long periods, where facilities were very limited. “Police officers don’t work out of an office,” he said.

It is based at the force’s headquarters on the outskirts of Carmarthen and deployed on request.

Sgt Webb said the van had also been used at national events, for example in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, where there was a significant police presence. He envisaged it would be used at next summer’s Royal Welsh Show at Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells.

Sgt Webb said around 12 other police forces in England and Wales had welfare vans.

Police and crime commissioner Mr Llywelyn said: “Policing is a difficult job, and to be able to deploy a welfare unit to support our officers in difficult and unpredictable circumstances is an important asset we now have at our disposal.

“Officers work long shifts, and on occasions, have nowhere to go for that short break we all need at times. It is a fantastic facility to have, which will provide officers with a bit of shelter at times and locations when they will really need it.”

Chief Constable Richard Lewis has expressed his backing on Twitter for the initiative. He tweeted: “Somewhere warm with a cuppa or just to use the bathroom in the middle of nowhere at 3am is central to looking after our staff.”