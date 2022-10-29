Poor driving conditions are currently in place on the M4 following heavy rain and thickening cloud throughout the night.
Motorists are being warned to stay extra vigilant, particularly when travelling between the cities of Swansea and Cardiff.
Traffic Wales South has confirmed that some lanes are currently closed as a result of flooding, including between J43 Llandarcy to J42 Earlswood.
Drivers are also being warned to take extra care on the motorway while heading in both directions between junction 34 for the Miskin interchange and junction 49 for the Pont Abraham services.
