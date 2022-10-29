Police have confirmed that the man reported missing from Haverfordwest earlier this week has been found safe and well.
Timothy, who has an Irish accent, went missing around midday on Monday and was believed to be travelling to either Pembroke Dock or Fishguard.
Dyfed-Powys Police have offered their thanks to everyone who assisted during their enquiries.
