The Youtube channel for the 1960s Liverpool pop sensations, the Beatles has released dozens of new music videos to accompany the classic songs on the band's 1966 album, Revolver.

Revolver is the band's seventh studio album and includes well-known hits like Yellow Submarine and Taxman.

The band, which included John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, broke up in the 1970s but has remained popular since.

The Beatles YouTube channel features some of the rock group's biggest songs and moments.

The new music videos for the 1966 Revolver album

The 2022 music videos are animated and fit in with the odd feel of the 1966 album.

Here are some of the Revolver songs revamped with new music videos on the band's YouTube Channel.

Taxman

Tomorrow Never Knows

To find more revamped songs and keep up to date with new Beatles content, please visit the Beatles Youtube page.

The Beatles' 1966 Revolver album

The Revolver album marked a shift in the Beatles' music away from pop towards psychedelic sounds influenced by the counterculture movement of the day.

The album includes songs like Yellow Submarine, Taxman, Tomorrow Never Knows, and Eleanor Rigby.

The album was the group's seventh and last studio album together before they broke up and pursued solo projects.

Since then, the album has been considered one of the greatest and most innovative albums in the history of popular music.

Paul McCartney and drummer, Ringo Starr both enjoy successful solo careers while John Lennon and George Harrison both passed away in the years following the Beatles' retirement.