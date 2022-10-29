A man described by his solicitor as ‘being in a bit of a rant’ sent numerous text messages to an on-duty police officer citing ‘You need to be dead’.
Abdul Hussain contacted DC Jo Thompson on March 31 when she was on duty at Pembroke Dock police station.
MORE NEWS
This week Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies informed Haverfordwest magistrates that the content of the messages caused the officer considerable distress.
“You need to be dead, you b*******,” read one of the text messages while others described DC Thompson as ‘corrupt’, ‘disgusting’, and ‘a parasite’.
“I’ll take matters into my own hands and I’m happy to go to prison,” read another text message which Hussain sent to the officer.
After pleading guilty to a charge of sending threatening messages, Hussain’s solicitor Mr Peter Tarr informed magistrates that at the time of the offence, his client was in ‘a heightened situation’.
“He was in a bit of a rant but that’s no excuse for what he did and he accepts full responsibility,” he said.
For the offence Hussain, 44, of Cartlett, Haverfordwest was fined £360. He was also ordered to pay £150 costs and a £36 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here