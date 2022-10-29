Pembrokeshire’s estate agents have gone way beyond the asking price following this week’s announcement that they currently rank as the best performing agents throughout the whole of the UK.

The research has been carried out by estate agent comparison site GetAgent.co.uk, which has measured what percentage of property asking prices estate agents can secure on average.

At the top of the table is the Pembrokeshire postcode district SA36, where the average property sale value is 118 per cent of the asking price. This means that if a property was listed for £100,000, estate agents in this area are likely to make the sale for £118,000.

“Over the past couple of years, our nation’s brilliant estate agents have been working harder than ever under the weight of unprecedented homebuyer demand, triggered largely by the government’s stamp duty holiday introduced at the start of the pandemic,” commented Mal McCallion, COO of GetAgent.co.uk “Today, the peak of this demand is well behind us but we’re still seeing a high level of market activity.

“The fact that agents in Pembrokeshire are still managing to secure their clients such impressive sale prices is a testament to their hard work and professional skills.

"The coming months might bring a whole new challenge for estate agents as the cost of living crisis and uncertain economic outlook affect the buying appetite of the British public.

“But if their track record is anything to go by, the very best will still find a way to appeal to sellers and buyers alike, outperforming all expectations.”

Meanwhile the latest house price figures for Pembrokeshire show a small decrease in house prices.

In May Pembrokeshire house prices dropped by half a percent, however the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 16.5 percent over the last year.

The average Pembrokeshire house price in May was £230,977, with Land Registry figures showing a 0.5 percent decrease on April.

First-time buyers spent an average of £208,000 on their property, which is £29,000 more than a year ago, and £60,000 more than in May 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £257,000 on average in May – 23.9 percent more than first-time buyers.

Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices Pembrokeshire in May – they dropped 1 percent in price, to £112,798 on average. But over the last year, flat prices rose by 11.3 percent.