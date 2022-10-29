In just under a month thousands of music fans will be battling out as they try to get tickets to one of the biggest and most iconic music festivals of all time, Glastonbury.

The music festival took a break for a few years due to the pandemic but officially returned this year seeing acts including Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lemar headline.

But now there are rumours of which superstar performer will headline the legendary pyramid stage for the 2023 festival.

The announcements of the headliners are always highly anticipated as many hope that their favourite artists will get the coveted spot at Worthy Farm.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, November 3rd (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, November 6th (standard tickets).



Ahead of tickets going on sale on November 6 at 9 am, many betting sites have been sharing their odds on who they think will be named headliners.

Who will headline Glastonbury 2023?

Looking at the Sports Betting Community, they've shared five names that may take the three spots.

With a wide mix of music and artists from the likes of rock and roll, indie, pop and more.

Leading the polls with a 66.7% probability chance is the indie band Arctic Monkeys who had previously sparked rumours of a headline spot after announcing tour dates and showing a suspicious opening during the festival's weekend.

The band has previously headlined the festival twice: once in 2007 and once in 2013, both on Friday nights.

And with their latest album 'The Car' dropping, there is a high chance the band could be returning for another shot on the pyramid stage.

Award-winning superstar Taylor Swift is another rumoured name with a 45.5% chance of headlining.

The 'All Too Well' singer had previously been lined up to headline in 2020 but due to the pandemic, the festival was cancelled and she was later unable to perform in 2022.

But the global pop star has recently dropped her newest album 'Midnights' with added hints that she could also be touring next summer.

Former boy band member turned newly named King of Pop, Harry Styles is also in the runnings with a 50% chance.

Styles is currently performing his albums Harry's House' and 'Fine Line' on his worldwide 'Love On Tour'.

And after previously announcing new tour dates for the UK next summer, and there being an opening during the Glastonbury weekend, there is a good chance of seeing the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer dance on the Pyramid Stage.

The iconic Rocketman, Sir Elton John is also on the list of potential names to headline the massive festival with a 36.4% chance.

If the legendary singer were to visit Worthy Farm, it would mark his first-ever performance at the festival during his 40-year career.

Currently, the icon is on tour across the world for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour that faced trouble due to the pandemic, pushing tour dates back.

Last but not least, rock band Guns N Roses are also rumoured to be headling, with a 45.5% chance.

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' band recently performed across Europe during the summer, performing their greatest hits and could make a visit to Worthy Farm too.

The band have a broad catalogue of songs including Sweet Child O' Mine, which there's no doubt would look pretty impressive at the iconic site.

Who do you think will headline Glastonbury? Let us know in the comments.