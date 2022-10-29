Pembrokeshire foodies have always known that when it comes to lamb, their county takes some beating.

And this week their knowledge was confirmed after Pembrokeshire sheep farmer Steve Lewis was named winner of one of the UK’s most prestigious food accolades – The Great British Food Awards mutton mince category – after beating off finalists from all over the UK.

The mince was cooked with no additional additives nor flavourings to dress it, with the result that the team of celebrity and Michelin-starred judges had the purest taste of the meat’s natural quality.

“And I suppose this is the reason we won,” Steve told the Western Telegraph from West Ford Farm, Treffgarne, which he runs with his wife Kara.

“We don’t have one single key secret to producing good meat but we just pay as much attention to detail as possible and care for everything that we do.

“So from the sheep we breed and the grass they graze, to the way the meat is hung for longer by our local butcher, everything we do is driven by our passion for flavour and quality. And it’s fantastic to see this recognised as being among the best in the country by such a well-respected panel of judges.”

Steve is particularly pleased to see mutton coming back to the menu, as it’s a sustainable option that avoids waste and can provide a valuable additional income to farmers.

Steve and Kara took over as tenants of West Ford Farm in 2019 however Steve has been a sheep farmer all his life.

They currently have 200 ewes, and favour the Suffolk Mules and Texels for their productivity, meat quality and mothering.

Earlier this summer they were awarded Great Taste three stars for the farm’s hogget mince.

Steve and Kara sell the meat directly to consumers via their website in a range of ready-made meat boxes. Customers can also collect the meat from the farm by prior arrangement.

All of Pembrokeshire Lamb’s products are available exclusively through the farm website: pembrokeshirelamb.co.uk.