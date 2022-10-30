House prices in Pembrokeshire have gone up by an average of over £2,000 in the month of August, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in August 2022 average house prices in Pembrokeshire reached £246,693.

This was up from £243,806 in July, representing over a 1.2 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 16.1 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Pembrokeshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £343,756 from £339,346 in July

- Up to £343,756 from £339,346 in July Semi-detached houses - Up to £219,880 from £217,599 in July

- Up to £219,880 from £217,599 in July Terraced houses - Up to £184,062 from £181,923 in July

- Up to £184,062 from £181,923 in July Flats - Up to £119,890 from £118,795 in July

How do Pembrokeshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Pembrokeshire is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £295,903 in August.

In cash terms, the average house price in August was £35,473 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 13.6 per cent in August 2022. Prices were up by 0.9 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Pembrokeshire are the most expensive for average house prices.