Anyone travelling along the Kilgetty bypass can rest assured they will now go safely into the good night thanks to the efforts of Liberal Democrat county councillor Alistair Cameron.

Following safety concerns raised by Kilgetty residents about poor lighting as a result of the current road works on the Kilgetty by-pass, the Welsh Government has agreed to provide an additional 75 lamps to improve safety at night time.

“Residents have been contacting me to say that they feel tense whilst going past the traffic cones and naturally they consider this could be dangerous,” commented Cllr Cameron.

“And the problem is particularly worse for those who are not local and do not know the road.”

In response to their concerns, Alistair Cameron contacted the Welsh government’s Strategic Road Network Division.

As a result, Mr Gareth Day, Head of Operations for the Division, has stated that although the current installation complies with the required standards, an additional 75 lamps will be installed which has improved the lighting situation by up to 30 per cent.

Alistair said: “Whilst I know many are not happy with the prolonged road works on the by pass, I am pleased that the Welsh Government has improved the lighting to make it safer at night time. Residents have commented to me that it is not easy driving past all of the cones in the dark, so I hope this will make it safer. I would like to thank the Welsh Government for responding to this request and taking this action.”