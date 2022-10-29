Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens this weekend for a Halloween themed episode.

The hit dancing contest celebrated the BBC’s 100th year last week featuring theme tunes from popular BBC shows such as Casualty and Doctor Who to pay tribute to the broadcaster’s services.

This year’s famous faces are back for another week but this time they’ll be donning their spookiest costumes ahead of Halloween on Monday.

Here’s how to watch the Strictly stars take to the dance floor for Halloween week.

Apprentices Ellie and Nikita have made it to the next round of #Strictly! @EllieSimmonds1 @kuzmin__nikita pic.twitter.com/TxVd08qF8j — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 23, 2022

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?





This week’s programme will air on Saturday on BBC One at 6.50pm.

It will run until 8.35pm ahead of Blankety Blank.

Viewers can catch up with all the episodes via BBC iPlayer.

When is the Strictly Results show and what time is it on BBC One?





Strictly will be returning again on Sunday for The Results show at 7.20pm on BBC One.

It will run until 8pm ahead of Top Gear.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples

Here are the couples who remain in the competition.

Ellie and Nikita

Ellie and Johannes

Fleur and Vito

Helen and Gorka

Kym and Graziano

Molly and Carlos

Hamza and Jowita

James and Amy

Tony and Katya

Tyler and Dianne

Will and Nancy

To see which songs and dances the Strictly stars will be taking on this week, see our explainer here.

Strictly Come Dancing Week Five Scoreboard

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal – 35

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez – 35

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu – 32

Fleur East and Vito Coppola – 32

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - 32

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu – 30

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin – 30

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe – 29

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer – 28

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima – 27

James Bye and Amy Dowden – 26

Tony Adams and Katya Jones – 19

Last week, Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin scored the highest scores from the judges, receiving 35. Marking Skelton’s highest score of this year so far.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.50 pm on Saturday, October 29.