Three Pembrokeshire dogs have been responsible for seizing over £70,000 worth of suspected counterfeit items in a massive police operation in Northumbria.

Cooper, YoYo and Bran were asked to form part of Northumbria Police Operation Vienna following tip-offs that counterfeit items had been received in various properties around Bensham and Newcastle.

As a result of the dogs’ tobacco detection skills, almost 80,00 cigarettes were recovered along with 35kg of hand rolling tobacco, 80 non-compliant vapes, 30 bottles of spirits, 20 boxes of fireworks and £2,000 in cash.

An investigation into the items has now been launched by Trading Standards as all are believed to be illegal.

The superdogs trio is owned and trained by experienced dog handler Stuart Phillips who runs B.W.Y. Canine Ltd in Clynderwen.

“They did a fantastic job last week with Operation Vienna but what makes it even more special is the fact that the three of them are rescue dogs,” explained Stuart.

“I often get contacted by owners who are unable to handle their dogs so I take then on board and start training them. And this is precisely what happened with these three.”

YoYo arrived in Clynderwen when she was just nine months old while Cooper, a fox red labrador, and Bran were both aged three.

Bran (Image: Northumbria Police)

“YoYo and Bran are both working cockers which is an extremely intelligent breed to work with, but then so is Cooper, the Labrador.

“So even though a great deal of intense training takes place, the dogs soon latch on to what’s expected of them.”

All three dogs are trained to sniff tobacco while Suart’s other dogs are trained for drug detection, explosives, hospital searches, mobile phone detection, oil, offshore maritime and aviation detection and wildlife conservation.

Stuart has been a professional dog handler for the past 22 years after previously being employed by the MoD and stationed in Brawdy.

Meanwhile Northumbria Police have praised the dogs for their expert detection duties.

“Operation Vienna is well embedded within the community and this activity is a prime example of what the team continues to achieve, thanks to the trust they have built up,” said police spokesman Kevin Ashurt.

“By acting on the information given to us by their community were able to seize a substantial amount of suspected illegal items which are believed to be counterfeit and while the public might not see the harm they cause, we know that the proceeds of these are often invested into organised crime, and can help fund more serious offences like drug supply and even trafficking – and this is something we will not tolerate in our area.”