Police have launched an appeal for information after a man sustained a 'serious facial injury' during an altercation at The Boathouse, Saundersfoot on Friday night.
Police have released a CCTV image of bald-headed man who was wearing a North Face coat who they wish to speak to in their investigations, as well as descriptions of two further people.
A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police read: "We are appealing for information to trace a man we would like to speak to following an incident in Saundersfoot on Friday (28 October).
"Officers were called to The Boathouse to reports of an altercation at shortly after 10.30pm.
"One man was taken to hospital with a serious facial injury.
"The man officers are looking to speak to is bald and was wearing a North Face coat.
"Officers are also keen to speak to a man with short, dark hear who was wearing a grey T-shirt with an emblem on the chest and a woman with long, dark hair who was wearing a leather and fur aviator jacket."
If anyone has any information which may help police with their investigations, they should contact them online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference: DP-20221028-541.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here