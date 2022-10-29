Police have launched a major enquiry after a man sustained a 'serious facial injury' during an altercation at The Boathouse, Saundersfoot on Friday night.

Officers have confirmed that they were called to the scene shortly after 10.30pm.

As a result of the altercation, the injured man was conveyed to hospital.

Police are now keen to speak to a bald-headed man who was wearing a North Face coat.

They also want to speak to a man with short dark hair who was wearing a grey T-shirt with an emblem on the chest and also a woman with long, dark hair and a leather and fur aviator jacket.

Western Telegraph:

If anyone has any information which may help police with their investigation they should contact them at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference: DP-20221028-541.