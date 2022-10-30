On the anniversary of Haverfordwest’s paddle boarding tragedy when four people lost their lives after entering a flooded River Cleddau, Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that their enquiries are still on-going.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene on the morning of October 30, 2021, after they got into difficulty in the flooded and turbulent waters following heavy rain.

Paul O'Dwyer, 42, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, Morgan Rogers, 24, ofCefin Coed, Merthyr Tydfil, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Pontardulais, Swansea were all pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth person, Andrea Powell, 41, from Bridgend, was rescued from the water and taken to Withybush Hospital with what were described as critical injuries. Despite treatment, she was pronounced dead on November 5.

A further five people had to be pulled from the water by emergency services however they had no njuries.

The deceased were part of a group of nine paddleboarders from the South Wales Paddle Boarders and Salty Dog Co, which is an organisation based in Port Talbot that was spending the weekend exploring the River Cleddau.

Paul O'Dwyer and Morgan Rogers (Image: Newsquest)

The group got into difficulties shortly after entering the waters near the weir, Haverfordwest, at around 9am.

One of those on the trip, Vickie Mckinven from Milford Haven, explained that Mr O'Dwyer died whilst attempting to rescue two fellow paddleboarders who had got into difficulty near the weir.

A massive rescue operation was launched that included crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Wales Ambulance Service Trust, Dyfed-Powys Police, the Coast Guard and the RNLI. Their search activity was assisted by helicopters.

Nicola Wheatley and Andrea Powell (Image: Newsquest)

In an extraordinary act of bravery, local lad Joel Williams entered the water and dragged a person out onto the banks of the Cleddau where he administered CPR until the emergency services came.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed this week that their thorough investigations are continuing into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

A woman from South Wales was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, however she has been released under police investigation.

Inquests into the four deaths were opened in November 2021 but adjourned pending the outcome of the police investigation into potential criminal offences.