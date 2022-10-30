There was something wicked in the Strictly ballroom this week as our favourite couples got a spooky makeover for Halloween week.
Craig's criticism wasn't the only scary thing on the dancefloor this week as we were treated to terrifying tangos and frightful foxtrots galore.
The nail-biting part of the weekend is still to come though with the regular results show taking place on Sunday night.
Here is what each dancing duo performed, how they scored and how you can tune in to see their fate on Sunday - if you dare.
Could someone get an 11 this Halloween Week? Stranger things have happened... 👻 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/9nzhrLj8jc— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 29, 2022
Strictly Halloween songs and dances for week six
Here are the songs and dances each couple performed for Halloween week:
- Ellie and Nikita: Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are You? by David Mook, Ben Raleigh
- Ellie and Johannes: Couple's Choice to I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy
- Fleur and Vito: Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé
- Helen and Gorka: Foxtrot to Lil' Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs
- Kym and Graziano: Rumba to Frozen by Madonna
- Molly and Carlos: Argentine Tango to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush
- Hamza and Jowita: Tango to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak
- James and Amy: Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker
- Tony and Katya: Quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band
- Tyler and Dianne: Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen
- Will and Nancy: Mama Told Me Not To Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics
READ MORE: Strictly fans think Craig Revel Horwood's Halloween costume looks FAB-U-LOUS
READ MORE: Where are the BBC Strictly Come Dancing winners now?
Strictly week six scores and full leaderboard for Halloween week
- Tyler and Dianne: 35
- Ellie and Johannes: 35
- Kym and Graziano: 34
- Molly and Carlos: 33
- Hamza and Jowita: 33
- Fleur and Vito: 32
- Helen and Gorka: 32
- Will and Nancy: 32
- Tony and Katya: 31
- Ellie and Nikita: 29
- James and Amy: 27
What time is the Strictly Results Show?
The Strictly Results show will air on Sunday evening and will be broadcast from 7.20 pm, running until 8 pm.
This week, there will be a special music performance from Rina Sawayama.
Two couples will also find themselves in the dance-off as the two battle it out to make it to week seven.
Strictly Come Dancing will return next Saturday night at 7 pm on BBC One.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here