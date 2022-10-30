There was something wicked in the Strictly ballroom this week as our favourite couples got a spooky makeover for Halloween week.

Craig's criticism wasn't the only scary thing on the dancefloor this week as we were treated to terrifying tangos and frightful foxtrots galore.

The nail-biting part of the weekend is still to come though with the regular results show taking place on Sunday night.

Here is what each dancing duo performed, how they scored and how you can tune in to see their fate on Sunday - if you dare.

Strictly Halloween songs and dances for week six

Here are the songs and dances each couple performed for Halloween week:

Ellie and Nikita: Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are You? by David Mook, Ben Raleigh

Ellie and Johannes: Couple's Choice to I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy

Fleur and Vito: Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé

Helen and Gorka: Foxtrot to Lil' Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

Kym and Graziano: Rumba to Frozen by Madonna

Molly and Carlos: Argentine Tango to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush

Hamza and Jowita: Tango to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

James and Amy: Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker

Tony and Katya: Quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band

Tyler and Dianne: Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen

Will and Nancy: Mama Told Me Not To Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics

Strictly week six scores and full leaderboard for Halloween week

Tyler and Dianne: 35

Ellie and Johannes: 35

Kym and Graziano: 34

Molly and Carlos: 33

Hamza and Jowita: 33

Fleur and Vito: 32

Helen and Gorka: 32

Will and Nancy: 32

Tony and Katya: 31

Ellie and Nikita: 29

James and Amy: 27

What time is the Strictly Results Show?





The Strictly Results show will air on Sunday evening and will be broadcast from 7.20 pm, running until 8 pm.

This week, there will be a special music performance from Rina Sawayama.

Two couples will also find themselves in the dance-off as the two battle it out to make it to week seven.

Strictly Come Dancing will return next Saturday night at 7 pm on BBC One.