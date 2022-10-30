Dog lovers have been warned about letting their four-legged friends onto the bed with them.

The colder months are not just affecting us, but also our pets, and the experts at bed and mattress retailer Happy Beds have revealed why you should avoid sharing a bed with your furry friends in November.

The season means dogs and cats begin to shed excessive amounts of hair. Pets who shed seasonally will shed their lightweight coats to prepare for a heavier winter coat.

Experts at Happy Beds said: “This excessive shedding can last up to 3-4 weeks, usually ending in November and pose health risks if you often share a bed with your pet.

“The loose hairs in the bedding can cause a lot of irritation to not only yourself as the owner but your pet too. This fur can also harbour bugs and germs that can be passed onto you as you sleep.

“It’s commonly misconstrued that fur is the main cause of these risks but it is in fact animal dander that can cause serious health problems.

“This protein is found in the pet’s hair, saliva, skin, and waste and is made up of minuscule particles which are where the risk lies.

“Dander is tiny and can be inhaled easily through the air causing potential problems with breathing and the lungs. This irritation can eventually lead to asthma in severe cases.

“Loose hair in the bed can heavily impact the quality of sleep too as breathing in this polluted air can add strain to the respiratory system causing the body to not fully rest at night.”

Top tips for shedding pets

These are Happy Beds’ top tips for dealing with shedding season in your pets: