A man who repeatedly punched his ex-partner in the face as she lay helpless on the ground has appeared before magistrates for sentence.

The incident took place in the early hours of May 1 when Blake Parker and his ex-partner Claire King were holidaying at a caravan park in Lydstep.

A member of staff who was preparing to leave work for the night spotted Ms King lying on the floor.

“She had been pushed to the ground by the defendant who was punching her repeatedly to the face,” Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“There were children screaming at what they were seeing and the police had to take them away.”

Mr Davies showed magistrates a photograph of the victim’s injuries which Parker’s solicitor, David Wheel, described as ‘very nasty’.

“There was damage to her cheek and it was very, very nasty indeed,” he said.

“But despite what happened, there is minimal or very little scarring’.”

Mr Wheel went on to say that the defendant has no recollection of the offence as he had spent the evening drinking shots.

“He was lying asleep in a drunken position outside, so his ex-partner tried to rouse him,” he said.

“He reacted badly in the way that he did because he thought he was under attack.”

Parker, who lives in Wakefield, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing actual bodily harm towards Ms King.

After considering the evidence, he was sentenced to a two year community order which will include a 20-day rehabilitation requirement, a ‘building better relationships’ programme and a 90-day alcohol monitoring tag.

“This is to assist you in sorting out our head and your family,” commented presiding magistrate Ms Mary Smith when passing sentence.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the victim, a £95 court surcharge and £85 costs.

