Strictly Come Dancing fans are obsessing over judge Craig Revel Horwood's Halloween costume.

The BBC's popular dance contest celebrated all things haunted in its Halloween special on Saturday night.

The broadcaster revealed earlier this week its spooky setlist including a foxtrot to Scooby Doo and an Argentine Tango to Stranger Things.

The programme has gained itself a bit of a reputation over the years for going all out on Halloween and this year has not disappointed.

The judges, Moti Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Craig entered the ballroom in their ghastly getups and fans couldn't get enough.

Strictly's most notorious judge particularly captured the viewer's hearts as Morticia from the iconic Addam's Family.

Viewers have raced to social media to share their thoughts on the veteran judge's costume along with the rest of the panel.

One fan wrote alongside a fire emoji: "Craig is looking FIERCE tonight."

Another Twitter commented:" Craig in drag?! I'm obsessed."

A third person posted:" Good lord, @CraigRevHorwood you look incredible!!!"

While a fourth person added: " OUTSTANDING Judge outfits!"

Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Halloween week

Here is what each of our celebrity couples will be dancing to as they take to the dancefloor this weekend.

The show has also released what tunes our favourite celebs will be performing to - what's your favourite?

Ellie and Nikita: Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are You? by David Mook, Ben Raleigh

Ellie and Johannes: Couple's Choice to I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy

Fleur and Vito: Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé

Helen and Gorka: Foxtrot to Lil' Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

Kym and Graziano: Rumba to Frozen by Madonna

Molly and Carlos: Argentine Tango to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush

Hamza and Jowita: Tango to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

James and Amy: Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker

Tony and Katya: Quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band

Tyler and Dianne: Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen

Will and Nancy: Mama Told Me Not To Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics

Strictly Come Dancing Results show airs at 7.20 pm on BBC One on Sunday, October 30.