Some of Pembrokeshire's most chilling ghost stories will be told tomorrow evening (after dark), by renowned county historian, Dr Simon Hancock.
Dr Hancock has spent many years researching the wealth of ghost accounts and legends which abound throughout the county with the result that Pembrokeshire is now regarded as one of the most haunted counties in Wales.
Some of Dr Hancock's stories extend way back to the days of Gerald of Wales who who was born in Manorbier Castle in the 12th century and travelled the length and breadth of Wales meeting people who shared their horrific tales of demons, plotergeists and spirits which they had seen or sensed.
He will also tell of much more recent encounters which the people of Pembrokeshire have experienced along local roadways, lanes, streets and buildings.
'The Historic Ghosts and Legends of Pembrokeshire' talk takes place tomorrow evening (Monday, October 31) at St Clements Church Hall, Neyland at 7.30pm. Admission is free.
