As the countdown begins to the 2022 Fifa World Cup, Tenby supporters will be following from grass roots level after a team of footie fans have organised Pembrokeshire’s only official fan zone.

The zone has been set up in association with the Welsh Football Association (FAW) and Gwyl Cymru and will be hosted in the De Valence Pavilion over three separate days. This will enable Tenby fans to see each of Wales’s three group stage fixtures against USA, Iran and last (but not quite least), England.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be given to local grass roots football charities.

“Our aim is to bring the whole community of Tenby together but also to get young boys and girls involved in their first World Cup experience,” said one of the organisers, Connor Ennis.

“And naturally this is going to be even more special as it’s Wales’s first World Cup in 70 years.”

The Tenby fan zone will take place on Monday, November 21, Friday November 25 and Tuesday November 29 when each of the Wales matches will be shown on a cinema-sized screen.

With matches kicking off at variable times, the Monday and Tuesday zones will run from 5pm until 11pm while the Friday zone, when Wales will take on Iran, will be from 9am.

There will be pre-match entertainment with local DJ’s playing iconic Welsh songs and there will also be a range of beers, ciders, soft drinks, and more available at the bar.

Tables will be available on a first come first served basis.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Please click on the following link for further info and to purchase tickets:https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ywalgochtenby/782688