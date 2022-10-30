Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left fuming after a 'leak' revealed that tonight's Results show produced the 'wrong result'.

Last night's show treated viewers to all the ferocious foxtrots and quivering quicksteps as the dance contest celebrated its Halloween special.

Sunday night's Results show is recorded after Saturday's live show straight after the voting has closed.

The show's 20th series has seen leaks from the show's live audience where the results of which two couples faced the dreaded dance-off have been leaked ahead of the episode airing

This week's Results show was no exception.

Newsquest will not reveal the details of which two celebrities found themselves in the bottom two since these results have not been verified and so as not to spoil the programme.

The Strictly spoiler said on its website: "This week’s spoiler has come from a zombified audience were-mole through my usual coven of witches and should be accurate."

Understandably, some fans couldn't stand the wait and have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the result.

With a sad face, one viewer commented: "Imo wrong decision shows that it's defo fixed, poor [ name ]."

A second person added: "Shouldn't have left. Definitely a lot more flat dances last night."

Another user posted: "That’s a shame about [name], I don’t think [their] theme for the Halloween week did [them] any favours."

Other viewers called on the BBC to change its format to avoid the weekly spoilers.

The Saturday and Sunday shows used to be filmed separately until 2008 because the late Bruce Forsyth struggled to host two nights in a row.

The live studio audience, which is made of family, friends as well as contestants and the public, have their phones removed during filming

The social media spoilers are putting pressure on the BBC dance contest to film the programme's separately each night to prevent further leaks.

One user wrote: "Christ, since the Strictly spoiler appeared on my feed, I can’t bring myself to unfollow it Tbh, the beeb should bring it back to Saturdays!"

Another fan chimed in: "Maybe the BBC will rethink the whole results next night thing, this was originally due to xfactor, no longer relevant.."

A third person said: "I’m fed up of having the #strictly spoiler in my timeline even when I choose not to follow the account. I’ve now blocked it. Unfortunately, I now know who goes out. Hopefully it won’t happen again."

What time is the Strictly Results Show?





The Strictly Results show will air on Sunday evening and will be broadcast from 7.20 pm, running until 8 pm.

This week, there will be a special music performance from Rina Sawayama.

Two couples will also find themselves in the dance-off as the two battle it out to make it to week seven.

The Strictly Come Dancing Results Show airs at 7.20pm on Sunday, October 30 on BBC One.