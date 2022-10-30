A motorist who gave a positive cocaine wipe after his BMW was involved in a road traffic accident refused to provide officers with a blood sample, claiming he was ‘scared of needles’.
The accident took place on a road in Chelmsford, Essex, on the afternoon of August 2 when Freystrop motorist Malcolm Mathias, 37, was involved in a road accident.
Police arrived at the scene and gave Mathias a breath test for alcohol which proved negative. He was then given a drugs wipe which indicated that Mathias had been driving after taking cocaine.
He was arrested and initially taken to Chelmsford custody suite but, as a result of the road accident, was subsequently moved to the local hospital for a check over. Whilst there, he was asked to provide a blood sample.
“At 16.55 he was asked to provide a blood test but he refused,” Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.
“And the reason he gave, was that he didn’t like needles.
“He then said he’d give a blood specimen but because he’d been handcuffed, he found it embarrassing.”
After pleading guilty to the offence Mathias was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.
