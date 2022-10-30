Plans to change the length and structure of an academic school term may have to go back to the chalkface following concerns amongst teaching staff that the changes will result in a mass exodus of staff.

The changes proposed by the Welsh Government comprise:

Three school terms of around 13 weeks, with a one-week break half way through. This would result in a five-week summer break rather than six;

Five school terms of around seven to eight weeks with a four week summer break and two week breaks in October, February/March and May and

Six school terms lasting around six to seven weeks. Each school holiday would be around two weeks long except for summer, which would be three weeks.

But teachers ae questioning how the proposed changes will benefit a child’s learning.

“These are radical changes that will only result in teachers opting to leave the profession,” commented a representative of the teaching union, NEU Cymru.

“There is already a massive recruitment drive in Wales but we’re having to deal with work load, bureaucracy, low pay and now these proposed changes. The Welsh Government appears to have carried out its own research but hasn’t talked to learners nor the profession.”

The controversial plans were first announced last November as part of a three-year deal between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru. They claim the existing school calendar is out-of-date having been created some 150 years ago in tandem with ‘the agricultural calendar’ and believe the new structure will help address lost learning during the summer holiday.

The Welsh Government plans to run a public consultation on the proposed changes later this academic year.

But members of the NEU Cymru have now passed a motion at their annual conference hel last week, rejecting the Welsh Government’s planned reform of the school day and term times without providing sufficient evidence to show its educational benefit.

The motion cited that 'reforming the school day and school year must only be explored once there is clear evidence supported by research of educational benefit to learners as well as potential benefits for the wider community and the education professionals working in all sectors of education.'

The conference agreed to survey NEU members about the changes later this term and, depending on the strength of feeling, to conduct an indicative ballot of NEU members to boycott the reform of the school day and term times.