Disney lovers are in for a fairytale treat in 2023 following news that Disney On Ice is returning to Wales after a four-year-break.

The magical ice-skating show - Discover the Magic - is returning to Cardiff International Arena between Thursday, February 23 and Sunday, February 26, 2023.

During the disney spectacular, fans will be able to see all their favourite characters including the stars of Frozen, Coco, Toy Story and loads more, complete with stunts and spectacular routines.

Tickets went on sale, for pre-sale customers, last Friday, October 28 and will be on general sale from this Friday, November 4

Discover The Magic will see Mickey Mouse and all his pals embark on an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts.

The audience can look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds, explore the colourful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen.

Join the celebration and make magical memories with Aladdin, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid and many more Disney classics.

This truly will be a show to remember.