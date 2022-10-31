A pumpkin a day keeps the goblins away - and when it comes to Pembrokeshire's carvings, the goblins look set to be gone for a good while to come.
Here's a selection of some of the incredible pumpkin carvers which our readers have been sending in, and as we step up the pace for tonight's Hallowe'en celebrations, keep them coming in!
Some stylish pumpkins from Iolo Jarman (Image: Western Telegraph)
Pumpkin party time with Zach and Ava Loveridge (Image: Western Telegraph)
These cheeky little chappies come from Leoni Kate Hawkins (Image: Western Telegraph)
Spooky! (Image: Western Telegraph)
And I bet it is! (Image: Western Telegraph)
Ghoulish! (Image: Western Telegraph)
Happy Hallowe'en everyone! (Image: Western Telegraph)
